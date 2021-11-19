Vaccitech’s (VACC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VACC. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vaccitech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Vaccitech stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccitech will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $2,218,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $6,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

