Zacks Investment Research Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

VTGN stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after buying an additional 3,078,523 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 1,792,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 65,346 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.