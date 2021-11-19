Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,176 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,176 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

