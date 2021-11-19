TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,559 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of TrueBlue worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $924.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

