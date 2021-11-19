John Eugene Carrington Sells 44,750 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STEM opened at $21.45 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

