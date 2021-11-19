MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,130,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MYRG opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $116.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.08.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
