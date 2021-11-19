MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,130,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MYRG opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $116.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

