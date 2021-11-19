UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

