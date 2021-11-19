Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 8,600 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.