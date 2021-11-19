Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Robert Edgar Lewis Sells 8,600 Shares

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 277,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $25,112,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

