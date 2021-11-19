Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Shares of CGRN opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Green Energy news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at $671,079.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

