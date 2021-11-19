John D. Sheehan Sells 29,332 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

