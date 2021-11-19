Insider Selling: Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,254 ($55.58) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,874.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,828.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIZZ shares. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

