Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $93.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($8.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

ARCT stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

