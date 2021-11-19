CarMax (NYSE:KMX) vs. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Financial Review

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CarMax alerts:

95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CarMax has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarMax and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 0 4 8 0 2.67 CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00

CarMax currently has a consensus price target of $151.55, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.24%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than CarMax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarMax and CarLotz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $18.95 billion 1.25 $746.92 million $7.04 20.74 CarLotz $118.63 million 3.10 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -2.10

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarMax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.48% 25.78% 5.20% CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84%

Summary

CarMax beats CarLotz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.