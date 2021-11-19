Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 19.28 ($0.25) on Thursday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.68 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £363.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.74.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.