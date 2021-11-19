Berenberg Bank Trims Rotork (LON:ROR) Target Price to GBX 410

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.54) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 399.80 ($5.22).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 353.20 ($4.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 347.45.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

