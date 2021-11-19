State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $24,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

