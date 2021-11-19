1,201,548 Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,201,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,136,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

In related news, President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.