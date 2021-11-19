8,562 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 121.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 51.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Altice USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

