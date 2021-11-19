CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $1,811,777.64 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72.

Shares of LAW opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72. CS Disco Inc has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

