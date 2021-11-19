Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

