dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.