Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.