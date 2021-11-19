Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

