Stephens Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $137.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of BRKS opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $323,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

