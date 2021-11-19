Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $994.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

