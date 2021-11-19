Piper Sandler Weighs in on Apria, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apria in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE APR opened at $29.46 on Thursday. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth about $626,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the second quarter worth approximately $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the third quarter worth approximately $42,639,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $23,576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $12,384,000.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $41,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $75,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock worth $3,472,800.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.