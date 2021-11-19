Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

