State Street Corp Acquires 190,419 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FFWM stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,396 shares of company stock worth $986,590 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

