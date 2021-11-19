Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,972,577 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of TherapeuticsMD worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 623,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,611,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 519,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2,818.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 439,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 424,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $247.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXMD. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

