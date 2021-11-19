Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,460 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMK stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

