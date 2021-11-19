PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $4.46 on Friday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

