PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $4.46 on Friday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.
About PureTech Health
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.