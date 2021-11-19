América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 53.8% in October

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE AMOV opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.
América Móvil Company Profile
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
