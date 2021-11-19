América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 53.8% in October

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AMOV opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 24.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.