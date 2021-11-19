Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

