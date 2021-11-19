GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.01 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company was founded on December 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

