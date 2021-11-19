GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GSPE opened at $0.01 on Friday. GulfSlope Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
