Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,746,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $64,859,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 408.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $9,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $9,211,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ideanomics stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

