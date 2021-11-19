Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Covanta worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,987 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 110.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.