Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRTX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $385.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

