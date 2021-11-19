Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

MTRAF stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

