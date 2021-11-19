Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $33.09 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

