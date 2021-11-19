Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON VOD opened at GBX 114.88 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.80. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £31.48 billion and a PE ratio of 383.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

