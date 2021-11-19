GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $30.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.22.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $19.71 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

