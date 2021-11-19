Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PAZRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

PAZRF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

