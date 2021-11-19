Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective (down previously from €15.50 ($18.24)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.15 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.