Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU opened at $628.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.02 and its 200-day moving average is $522.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 12-month low of $337.72 and a 12-month high of $646.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,185,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.