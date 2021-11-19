Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 21,508 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Progress Software worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

