Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,115 shares of company stock worth $961,916. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
