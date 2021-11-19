Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,115 shares of company stock worth $961,916. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

