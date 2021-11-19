Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $66.91 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

