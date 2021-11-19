Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Employers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Employers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Employers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

