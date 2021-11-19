Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.