Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.53% of DPCM Capital worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPOA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,804 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DPCM Capital by 55.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOA stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

